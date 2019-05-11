Sunday, May 12, 4:30 P.M.
It’s been a perfect Mother’s Day with hazy sunshine and warm temps. Today we’ll end up around 10 degrees above average for early May, in the mid 70s. Tomorrow will be a similar day; partly cloudy with lots of hazy sunshine. Tomorrow will be our last guaranteed dry day for the next week or more. So finish up that deck staining.
Even though we see showers arriving and normal highs in the 60s the rest of the week, we don’t see a hugely wet weather pattern. Just showers at times. Wettest weather seems to be Tuesday morning and again Wednesday afternoon. Possibly next weekend as well.