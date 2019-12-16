Tuesday, Dec. 17th 3:00 P.M.
Lots of clouds are streaming across the region this afternoon and evening. That plus a cold east wind blowing out of the Gorge is keeping temperatures right near or a bit below normal. Expect partly cloudy skies to continue tonight, then a weak weather system moves inland Wednesday. We’ll see a cloudy day with light rain at times.
Thursday through early Saturday will feature the wettest weather we’ve seen this (very dry) wet season. Thursday will be rainy and breezy, but just normal rain, nothing heavy. Then Friday rain intensity should pick up a bit; some models are giving us enough for local flooding; others say no. We’ll keep a close eye on it, but IF we get flooding it’ll be Friday or early Saturday.
In the Cascades: Snow begins falling by midday tomorrow and we expect 5-10” up there before a changeover to rain Thursday afternoon everywhere below 6,000’. Then lots of mainly rain Friday, back to snow Saturday. NWS has a Winter Storm Warning up for highest elevations in Cascades, but not in the passes.
In the Gorge: Ice Storm Warning is up for the Hood River Valley. Mix of snow/freezing rain tomorrow evening through midday Thursday. Could be significant ice accumulations above freeway level in central/eastern Gorge.