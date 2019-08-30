Saturday, August 31st, 4:05 A.M.
Good morning!
Conditions will turn partly cloudy heading into sunrise for the Portland metro area, and mostly cloudy skies can be expected for the coast. Light showers and drizzle will move onshore throughout the morning and afternoon for the coast and the Coast Range, but we should clear out into sunshine across the northern Willamette Valley. Late in the afternoon though, clouds will build back in, and patchy drizzle could occur tonight into Sunday morning for parts of the metro area. High temps will range between the low to mid 80s today.
Due to cloudier skies and the chance for drizzle Sunday morning, we’ll be a bit slower to warm up. High temps are only expected to top out in the upper 70s. A quick change to our weather pattern will take place between Monday and Wednesday as high pressure builds back over the region. Temperatures will climb into the 80s and low 90s under sunny skies, but it looks like cooler weather should arrive by the end of the workweek.
Have a great holiday weekend!