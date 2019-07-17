Wednesday, July 17, 2:05 P.M.
Showers are starting to make their way into the Portland metro area this afternoon. The northern Oregon Coast has seen the most rain so far. What falls this evening in the Portland metro area and central valley will be light and scattered.
Thursday, we will dry out and bring back some afternoon sunshine after morning clouds. Friday, Portland will get to the sunshine even earlier.
This weekend looks amazing, with highs in the mid 80s and lots of afternoon sunshine. We will stay warm into early next week, with a few more morning clouds in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.