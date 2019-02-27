Friday, March 1, 2019, 5:00 AM
A few scattered showers are pushing their way through the central valley and metro area this morning, most of the shower activity today will stay south of Portland. Starting tomorrow, we'll have a stretch of dry and sunny weather, but it will stay cool as a strong east wind blows through the gorge. Highs will drop into the upper 30s for Sunday and Monday.
Cool showers will return Wednesday.
The cool temps stick around for at least the next 7 days. On average, highs are in the mid 50s in early March. We will stay 10-15 degrees cooler than that all week.