Friday, Dec. 21 4 A.M.
At 2:23 p.m. today we officially start winter. It feels a little more like winter this morning with some areas in the metro waking to freezing temperatures. Morning clouds will clear to a partly cloudy day with a high of 45 degrees. Tonight clouds increase and we cool to 38 degrees. A dry start tomorrow morning, showers will return in the mid to late afternoon, high of 45. Showers off and on Sunday and Monday, highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 40s, so no snow or ice. Christmas day will be cloudy and dry, high of 47.
On a side note, for travelers today, the pass at Government Pass looks to be a bit snow/ice covered as of 3:30 a.m. ... SO that could be a tricky drive if you're trying to go early. It will improve later this morning and into the afternoon.