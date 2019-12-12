Friday, Dec. 13th, 11:00 P.M.
Today has been a very quiet weather day; just a few light showers and temperatures running a bit above average once again. The metro area has seen temperatures around 50 during the mid-late afternoon.
This weekend’s weather pattern will feature lots of cloud but very little rain, or mountain snow. The next significant weather system won’t roll through the region until mid-late week. At that time we might get a good soaking; we’ll see as we get closer.
Right now we don’t see any chance for lowland snow and/or a big December freeze west of the Cascades. Our mild December rolls on…