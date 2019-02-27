Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, 3:50 P.M.
Light showers continue to push into the Portland metro area and Willamette Valley this afternoon. Highs will remain cool today in the mid 40s.
A few more showers will swing by tomorrow, but they will stay mainly south of Portland. Then we'll have a stretch of dry and sunny weather, but it will stay cool as a strong east wind blows through the gorge. Highs will drop into the upper 30s for Sunday and Monday.
Cool showers will return Wednesday.
The big story over the next seven days will be chilly temps. On average, highs are in the mid 50s in early March. We will stay 10-15 degrees cooler than that all week.