Friday, Oct. 11th, 1:50 P.M.
It is a breezy, but beautiful day across the Portland metro area. We’ve seen some strong gusts in the Columbia River Gorge today. Crown Point had a gust of 70 mph just before noon this morning. Gusts in the metro area have been around 30-40 mph. The wind will die down later this evening and in the overnight hours.
The weekend forecast is improving! Saturday and Sunday will be mainly dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 60s.
A wet pattern will hit the area starting sometime Tuesday afternoon or evening. Cool rain showers will stick around through the end of the work week.