Monday, March 18, 4:30 P.M.
It's an early taste of May/June across Western Oregon and Washington this afternoon. Temperatures reached the 70s just about everywhere, except in the strong easterly wind zone here in much of the metro area. PDX has stayed just under 70 degrees, along with a peak east wind gust of 41 mph!
Sunshine continues for two more days with high temperatures climbing a degree or two in the metro area. That means a couple more days in the 70s most areas west of the Cascades!
After some cooling Thursday and Friday, showers return Friday evening into Saturday. Oregon's Spring Break starts showery, but most likely Sunday and Monday will be dry.