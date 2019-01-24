Thursday, Jan. 24, 4 A.M.
So far so good this morning. We could still see some areas of fog form, but as of 3:30 a.m. all the metro looks to be fog-free. Otherwise cloudy this morning with fairly mild temps in the 40s. As the day progresses we will see the clouds clear to a mostly sunny afternoon with a highs in the 50s. Tonight, fog is likely with a low of 35. Sunshine returns by the afternoon, high 52. The weekend looks amazing, partly cloudy, highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Dry and mild weather continues through at least Wednesday of next week.