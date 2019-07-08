Tuesday, July 9th, 4:20 A.M.
Off to a mild start this morning with most of us close to 60 degrees. Look for increasing clouds and rain to arrive around the afternoon rush hour(s). The normal high for today is 80 and we are only expected to reach 72. Tonight showers will decrease and we cool to 62 degrees and it may feel a little muggy to some.
Tomorrow, light scattered showers are possible, high 73. Thursday, partly sunny, high 78. Friday we hit 82 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Partly cloudy over the weekend, high 78.