Friday, July 5th, 3:30 A.M.
Good morning!
It turned out to be a beautiful 4th of July across the region, with an official high temp of 80 degrees at Portland International Airport. How will today compare? To start, the marine layer is building back into the north Willamette Valley early this morning, so more morning cloud cover is anticipated today. There’s a chance that the marine layer could hang around into the afternoon before we see some sunbreaks. Due to cloudier skies, temperatures will be about 3-5 degrees cooler this afternoon. Our conditions will still be gorgeous with high temps in the mid 70s. An area of low pressure dropping out of Canada will bring even cloudier weather to the region this weekend. Saturday could feature some patchy drizzle (mainly along the coast, the Coast Range and the foothills of the Cascades). The lack of sunshine should bring afternoon temps back into the low 70s. It will also be pretty cloudy on Sunday, but a bit more sunshine in the afternoon should bump temps up a few degrees. We’ll experience a bit of a warm-up Monday & Tuesday, but scattered showers could return Tuesday night into Wednesday.
Have a great Friday!