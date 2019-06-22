Saturday, June 22nd, 6:00 P.M.
Clouds hung on for a good portion of the day today. Once the clouds broke, temperatures started to warm, but we stayed in the upper 50s & low 60s for most of the morning and afternoon hours. Highs ended up in the low 70s in the Willamette Valley. Sunday will be the same as today. A lot of clouds in the morning, and a slow turn to sunnier skies by late afternoon. Highs tomorrow should be close to what we hit today. Monday will stay dry. Temperatures hang below the normal for this time of year for the next week or so.
Tuesday will be our next day where we could see some rain showers, mainly late in the day. Our next system, not super powerful, but will bring a few showers to the area Wednesday, Thursday, & Friday. With the showers, temperatures will drop as well into the mid and upper 60s. A cooler week next week, and then we dry out a bit by next Saturday.