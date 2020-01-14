Wednesday, Jan. 15th, 4:30 A.M.
Off to a dry but cold start this morning, many will have frost to scrape from windshields, and we could see some slick spots with the left over moisture.
Later today, rain to a rain snow mix will move in from time to time with a high of 39 degrees. The more to the north you are the better the chances of any sticking snow.
Tonight we cool to 34 with occasional showers continuing through Friday. Tomorrow and Friday we warm to the low 40s with lows in the low to mid 30s.
Saturday will be rainy with a high of 45 degrees. Partly sunny on Sunday, high 50. Showers to rain return on Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the mid to upper 40s and lows in the mid to upper 30s.