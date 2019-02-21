Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, 4:00 AM
Rain will be off and on both today and tomorrow. Highs will be in the mid to low 40s.
Snow is in the forecast for Monday morning. No, it's too soon to be talking totals and I am not going to incite panic by relaying some model guesses. Snow will fall in the morning and then transition to rain. Snow totals will drastically vary from place to place because the rain transition will not happen all at once everywhere. There will be a chance for mixed showers on Tuesday.