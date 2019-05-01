Thursday, May 2, 3:30 A.M.
Good morning!
We’re starting off this Thursday with more clouds overhead, mainly west of the Cascades. This is due in large part to an onshore flow from the Pacific. Clouds will linger across the coast throughout most of the day, while the Willamette Valley and points to the east should experience more sunshine. However, high temperatures will be at least several degrees cooler than what we topped out at on Wednesday (it was 70 at Portland International Airport yesterday). Today will likely be the coolest day over the next 5-7 days though. High pressure will start to rebuild along the Pacific Northwest coast heading into the weekend. Temperatures will rise into the upper 60s on Friday, followed by highs in the mid to upper 70s this weekend. There’s a good chance we could record our warmest temperature of the year if we exceed 76 degrees.
Happy Thursday!