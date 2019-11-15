Friday, Nov. 15th, 4:15 P.M.
Light showers hit areas west of the Cascades today. Portland and Salem saw a little over a tenth of an inch, so it was certainly not a soaker.
Saturday brings mostly cloudy skies as a system hits north of us. The rain will dip south on Sunday and could give us a few light showers, but we’ll likely be more dry than wet on Sunday.
Monday afternoon through Tuesday, expect scattered showers, but temperatures should remain in the mid 50s. More sunshine is expected late next week with cooler overnight lows.