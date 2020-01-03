Sunday, January 5th, 4:15 A.M.
Good morning!
A few showers are working their way through northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, but another cold front will bring more widespread steady rain later this morning. Expect that rain to translate over to mountain snow above about 2,500 ft. A Winter Weather Advisory kicks back in for the Cascades starting at 6:00 A.M. this morning until 7:00 P.M. tonight. The expectations are an additional 5-10 inches of snow will accumulate at our local ski resorts by this evening. Showers will taper off a bit this afternoon, but another round of rain and mountain snow moves in tonight.
It looks like tonight & Monday’s rain will really focus in over southwest Washington, but extreme northwest Oregon will also get in on the action. Due to the focus over southwest Washington though, a Winter Storm Warning will go into effect at 7:00 P.M. tonight through midday Monday. Snow will pile up across the southern Washington Cascades (potentially 1-2 feet by Monday evening). Expect lesser amounts the farther south you go.
We’ll continue to deal with valley rain and mountain snow on & off throughout this upcoming week. This is excellent news for our local ski resorts. There really isn’t a concern for valley snow in the 7 day forecast, but snow levels might drop as low as 2,000 ft. by Thursday.
Happy Sunday!