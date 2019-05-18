Sunday, May 19th, 4:50 A.M.
Good morning!
Showers are slowly moving out of the Portland metro this A.M., but it doesn’t look like we’re done with the rain just yet. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the morning before another round of showers moves in this afternoon. High temperatures will range between the mid to upper 60s, but air temperatures will cool back down once the showers return. Northeast Oregon will deal with the worst weather today with rain and thunderstorms in the forecast. A Flood Watch is in effect for that part of the state through Monday morning. Switching focus back to northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, it looks like intermittent showers will also occur between Monday and Tuesday. Once we get into midweek, our region will slowly start to dry out. With drier weather in the forecast, high temperatures are expected to climb back into the upper 60s and low 70s. Thursday might feature a few showers as well, but overall, our weather should slowly improve as we approach Memorial Day weekend.
Have a great Sunday!