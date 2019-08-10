Saturday, August 10th, 4:30 A.M.
We saw a big complex of storms pass through northern Oregon and southern Washington overnight, but so far, this morning has been pretty quiet. The same low pressure system that generated those storms will move onshore today, and we’re expecting another round of scattered showers and storms this afternoon. It looks like the best chance for widespread storms will be along the Cascades and into central & eastern Oregon. However, a few showers and storms will likely develop along the I-5 corridor, affecting parts of the central and northern Willamette Valley. Don’t be surprised if you hear thunder this afternoon around the Portland metro area, and be ready to take cover in the case that does occur. Most of the storm activity will die down this evening, leaving us with dry weather throughout the remainder of the weekend. High temperatures will range between the mid to upper 70s both today and Sunday.
The first part of our next workweek will feature morning clouds and afternoon sunshine with highs in the low to mid 80s. Another system moving in from the Pacific will bring a chance of showers both Thursday and Friday. High temps looks like they’ll dip back down into the 70s between Wed-Fri.
Have a great weekend!