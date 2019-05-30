Thursday, May 30th, 3:00 P.M.
After some widespread morning cloud cover, we're back to sunshine across the Willamette Valley. The coastline is a little slower to clear out today. Highs will be back into the mid 70s today and will be even warmer tomorrow with highs close to 80 degrees.
Thunderstorms will continue the next few afternoons east of the Cascades and in the Cascades. These could produce downpours, hail, and strong localized wind.
Get used to the morning clouds and afternoon sunshine pattern. We'll be seeing that with highs in the 70s and low 80s the next seven days.