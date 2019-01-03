Friday, Jan. 4, 4:00 A.M.
Steady rain is just starting to turn to showers along the coast and it will continue to taper through the valleys and mountains. A few showers will pop up in the early afternoon, then we'll have dry break for the evening. Highs will be in the warm low 50s and upper 40s. Winds will be lighter today for everyone, but the coast with gusts up to 25 mph.
The break in the rain will be brief. Showers return Saturday evening and last all next week.
Cascades
A winter weather advisory is in effect through 10 am today. Snow showers will wrap up through the day.