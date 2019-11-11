Monday, Nov. 11th, 3:00 A.M.
Good morning!
It’s a pretty quiet morning weather-wise around the Pacific Northwest. A few areas in northwest Oregon and southwest Washington are seeing patchy fog, but east winds out of the Gorge should help mix out our air later this morning. Expect to see partly cloudy skies today with high temperatures mainly in the upper 50s.
Another weak cold front will generate scattered showers across our region on Tuesday. The best chance for showers will be along the coast and the Coast Range (similar to what we experienced on Saturday). Conditions should dry out by Wednesday morning and stay that way through Thursday.
Another round of scattered showers will likely pass through the area on Friday, but a more prolific rain maker looks like it will arrive around Sunday.
Have a great Monday!