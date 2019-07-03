Wednesday, July 3rd, 3:45 P.M.
It has been another mostly cloudy day across the Portland metro area. We should see some breaks in the clouds before the day is done, with high temps in the 70s.
The 4th of July will be very nice. Expect fewer morning clouds tomorrow. They should burn off before noon, bringing the rest of the day mostly sunny skies and high temps close to 80. Temps will be in the low to mid 70s for fireworks time.
Friday through early next week brings a very stable pattern of morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. Temps will warm again by the middle of next week.