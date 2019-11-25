Tuesday, Nov. 26th, 4:15 A.M.
Cloudy this morning with a few light rain showers, high today of 43. This afternoon stays mostly cloudy then late today the east winds pick up with gusts to 30 mph. Some clearing tonight, low of 35. Partly cloudy tomorrow, high of 44. Thanksgiving through Saturday, mostly sunny, highs in the low 40s and lows in the 20s. Sunday brings in some scattered showers and a high of 42.
Good news for Mt. Hood, 10 to 15 inches of snow expected between now and tomorrow afternoon. Low snow levels around 1,500 feet, so snow covered passes likely through Thursday.