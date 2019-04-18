Saturday, April 20, 4:40 A.M.
Good morning!
Showers are slowly working their way to the south and east of the Portland metro this A.M. Drier weather will prevail today across most of the coast, the coast range & the Willamette Valley. Parts of the Gorge, the Cascades and Eastern Oregon will deal with scattered showers. The snow level will be above the passes today (roughly 6,500 ft.). More sunshine is expected this afternoon, so high temps around the metro should climb into the low to mid 60s. If you have outdoor plans for Easter Sunday, you’re in luck! A few clouds will be around, but high temperatures shouldn’t have a problem climbing into the mid 60s. Our next chance for rain looks to be sometime between late Monday night to Tuesday morning. This will probably not be a significant rain event though, just a few showers. High temperatures are forecast to remain in the 60s & 70s throughout the entire 7 Day Forecast!
Have a great Saturday!