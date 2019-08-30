Friday, August 30th, 5:00 P.M.
It was a nice day today with temps making it up to around 80 under partly cloudy skies.
Saturday turns a little warmer with lots of sunshine morning to midday. Expect plenty of clouds to show up by evening, even a slight chance of a sprinkle. There will be showers out at the coastline off/on all day. Otherwise dry for the rest of our viewing area.
Sunday & Labor Day feature a typical morning clouds & afternoon sun routine with highs right around normal.
We’ll see briefly hot weather again midweek, then cooling toward next weekend