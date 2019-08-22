Friday, August 23rd, 3:15 A.M.
Good morning!
A few patchy clouds are trying to work their way inland this A.M., but the Portland metro is starting off on a mostly clear note. Sunrise should feature partly cloudy skies, and we’ll probably see some high clouds throughout the day today. Regardless, it will turn out to be a mostly sunny afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. Expect similar weather the next few days with highs getting close to 80 degrees.
A ridge of high pressure will build in by early to midweek, which will bring a quick warm up to the region. Highs will climb into the mid 80s by Monday, low 90s by Tuesday, and potentially the mid 90s by Wednesday. If an offshore wind event sets up (wind moving from the mountains to the coast), temperatures could be even hotter than the forecast is advertising. We’ll likely be making adjustments to the 7 Day Forecast this weekend, so stay tuned!
By the end of next week, temperatures look like they’ll cool back down as our wind shift back onshore (wind moving from the coast to inland areas).
Have a great Friday!