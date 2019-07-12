Friday, July 12th, 4:00 P.M.
It is a gorgeous, mostly sunny afternoon across the Portland metro area. High temps will make it into the low 80s.
The same pattern of morning clouds and afternoon sunshine continues through the weekend. Both days, highs will be in the low 80s.
On Monday morning, the marine layer will be thicker and could squeeze out a few areas of drizzle. We’ll see less sunshine in the afternoon and temps will be a bit cooler, in the mid 70s.
Showers return to the forecast late Wednesday through Friday.