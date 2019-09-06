Saturday, Sept. 7th, 6:00 P.M.
Quite a change in the weather today. Not only did cool ocean air surge inland bringing us gray skies, but a cold front is passing overhead too. So expect clouds & showers as we go through the night. This evening we’ve seen thunderstorms close to the metro area, but they’ve stayed in the Cascade foothills.
The next three days will be very busy weatherwise. A spring/fall type weather setup. Expect frequent showers, then sunshine, then a downpour, plus some hail or thunder thrown in each afternoon. All within 10 minutes too! Temperatures stay below normal, in fact it’ll feel more like early October.
There’s no sign of real warm weather through mid-September; the endless summer days of consistent sunshine are finished for this year.