Wednesday, Oct. 31, 3:40 PM...
Happy Halloween! For Trick or Treating time tonight, most of us will be mainly dry. Temps will be in the mid 50s from 5:00 to 9:00 PM. If you live on the east side of the metro area or in the Cascade foothills, you have a better chance of seeing some rain tonight.
Thursday will bring us cloudy skies with a break from the rain. A few light showers may pass through, but that will be it. High temps will be warmer, in the mid 60s.
Friday, the next round of rain arrives. It will be heaviest in the morning and then taper off to showers the rest of the day. Temps will stay around average into next week and we should dry out by midweek.