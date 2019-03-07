Thursday, March 7, 4:00 PM
Today worked about as expected with snow showers early changing to rain showers this afternoon. A few of the showers have dropped hail/snow/graupel mix too.
Tonight skies turn partly cloudy and showers taper off. If there is a wet road where temps drop to freezing there could be an icy spot; but it’s unlikely we see widespread icing of roads.
Another batch of snow showers moves through during the morning commute; once again it’ll just barely be cold enough for scattered “stickage”, especially in the hills. A bit better chance than this morning with less of a warming southerly breeze. Then it’s back to rain showers after 10am. This will be our last snow chance for this season.
We’ve got dry weather coming up Saturday through Monday, and possibly again late next week as temperatures FINALLY climb up near normal for the first time in 5 weeks.