Tuesday, Jan. 15 4 A.M.
One more cool, breezy, dry day ahead. We will see high thin clouds develop, so not as bright and sunny this afternoon, high 46. East winds continue, gusting to 35+ mph. Tonight, increasing clouds, low 36.
Tomorrow, mostly cloudy with showers developing in the afternoon and continuing through Thursday, highs in the mid to upper 40s. Friday will be rainy, high 50. Occasional showers continue through the weekend, highs close to 50 degrees. MLK day looks to be dry, partly sunny, high 50.