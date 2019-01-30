Wednesday, Jan. 30, 5:00 P.M.
Today was another great day with gorgeous sunshine and above average temperatures. Tonight should be mainly clear, with patchy fog developing. Temps will drop to around freezing or below for most tonight.
Tomorrow is dry, clouds will be on the increase throughout the afternoon. Then by Friday, our next system moves in and it’ll be fairly wet all day, with snow for the Cascades.
By Monday morning, we could wake up to a dusting of snow down to the valley floor. Temps should be below freezing for nearly everyone. Upper elevations (like the West Hills) could see 1-2”.
The cold air will be in place, but we don’t have a lot of moisture available early Monday morning. With that said, this will not be a “snow storm,” but it could be our first winter weather event of the season. There’s also a chance we don’t get anything at all on the valley floor.
A lot could change between now and then, so stay tuned to the forecast.