Friday, May 10, 3:30 P.M.
It is a record breaking day in Portland! PDX has officially broken today's old daily record of 85°. Temps will likely top out in the upper 80s or close to 90 degrees.
Saturday will be our last hot day of this stretch, back into the upper 80s.
Sometime Saturday evening, the wind will shift to westerly and we will begin a slow cool down. Highs will be in the upper 70s Sunday, mid 70s Monday, low 70s Tuesday. Wednesday through the end of the week brings clouds, highs in the 60s, and a chance of showers.