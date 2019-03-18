Tuesday, March 19, 4 P.M.
It’s an unusually warm March day once again. Some spots west of the Cascades are approaching 80 degrees. Seattle has broken their all-time March temperature record, reaching at least 79 degrees so far!
Here in Portland we've topped out at 69 so far due to that very strong easterly wind keeping us “cooler”.
Not much changes tomorrow except the east wind goes away in the afternoon. Expect a warmer day without the strong wind and we might break a record here in Portland. A return to “onshore flow” and more cloud cover drops us close to 60 for highs both Thursday and Friday. Rain arrives sometime after noon on Friday. Showers linger off/on for Oregon’s Spring Break which begins Saturday.