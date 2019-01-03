Thursday, Jan. 3, 4:30 P.M.
It was a very mild day west of the Cascades. Temperatures were ten degrees above average with highs in the mid 50s. It has also been a breezy day along the Oregon Coast. It will remain breezy overnight.
Overnight a cold front will push through bringing us a round of widespread rain. Steady rain will transition over to showers by morning. It will dry out gradually Friday afternoon. Saturday starts off cloudy but dry. Rain returns Saturday evening and persists through the end of the weekend.
In the Cascades, snow flurries will increase tonight. There will be little snow at pass level, only about 1-2” with 3-5” at the ski resorts between now and late Friday. There’ll be bigger snow events in the next five days, mainly Monday.