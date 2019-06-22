Sunday, June 23rd, 5:30 P.M.
We saw plenty of clouds today along with sunbreaks too. A pleasant day but a little cooler than a typical late June day. Highs ended up in the lower 70s again.
Nothing interesting happens Monday and much of Tuesday, should be slightly sunnier tomorrow though. Tuesday evening a few showers will pop up, that’s our first chance for rain. Temperatures remain slightly below average, but nothing unusual.
Wednesday through Friday will likely give us our wettest weather this month. I expect widespread showers through that period, possibly a thundershower in the afternoon as well. I have a feeling one or more of those three days could be “active” with local downpours and/or lightning. Of course it’ll be chilly those days as well, highs only make it into the 60s.
Then we dry out at some point next weekend heading into the first week of July.