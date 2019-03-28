Friday, March 29, 3:40 P.M.
We’re tracking another round of isolated showers and rogue thunderstorms today. Most of the activity is occurring along the coastal range and the Cascades. After sunset, the majority of the shower activity will wind down (similar to the past couple of days). Expect patchy fog to build back in tonight, mainly across the valleys.
Most of the fog should burn off by the mid to late morning, which will lead to a sunny and comfortable Saturday. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the mid 60s, with a few areas topping out in the upper 60s. Sunday will also be pretty nice, but clouds will work their way back in by the end of the day. An evening shower or two can’t be ruled out along the coast and the coastal range. Widespread showers are expected to return Monday and Tuesday, so take advantage of our dry weekend weather.
Happy Friday!