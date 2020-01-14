Tuesday, Jan. 14th, 3:30 P.M.
Things turned out pretty well today with a mix of sun and showers. Radar shows most of the showers dying down and we’ll likely be dry tonight. Expect spots of freezing and a few wet roads may have ice on them in the morning.
WHAT’S AHEAD?
There is a good chance we get no measurable snow in the next 48 hours for the vast majority of the metro area.
Why? Probably too “warm” for almost all of us.
Models have been pushing tomorrow’s strong weather system farther offshore and north the past two days. We get our big snow/ice events in the metro area when cold air surges in from the Gorge and moisture runs over the top of that cold air. With the system tomorrow now well forecast to be north of our latitude, we don’t get a significant push of cold air from the east. Strong southerly wind, not just at the surface but a couple thousand feet overhead, overwhelms the cooling coming in from the east. As of midday, there is only one model trying to produce snow west of the Cascades, and it has been the most unreliable lately.
So here’s what I think is most likely tomorrow through Thursday morning:
No snow at the coastline or anywhere south of the metro area. That means no snow for Woodburn, Molalla, Salem, Albany etc…
During the day tomorrow showers pick up, could be as early as 10am for a start time (with temps between 36-42 degrees). It’ll probably be a rain/snow mix in the metro area. Best chance for an all snow start would be north of the Columbia River (Clark County). There is a chance it sticks up there later in the afternoon/evening. Tough call right now.
It’s unlikely we get any sticking in the metro area from the Columbia River south. It might even be tough to get sticking snow up on the West Hills, Mt. Scott, Chehalem Mtn. or in Clark County.
Temperatures remain above freezing tomorrow night, unless rain showers end and a few spots clear out. Then we’d get the usual “wet roads turn icy” in spots. We saw that in Washington County this morning.
Thursday we’ll see scattered showers, although snow level remains relatively low, around 1,500′ in the afternoon…more Cascade and foothill snow!