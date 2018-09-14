Saturday, September 15, 5:00 PM
Saturday will end on a cloudy and rainy note. Clouds have increased over the entire region and showers are developing. Widespread showers will move from west to east overnight tonight.
Showers will linger for the start of the day on Sunday, and continue through the early afternoon.
Dry time should increase by Sunday evening. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid 60s.
Monday will feature drier weather and decreasing clouds. Most of the next work week will be pleasant, but with below average temperatures.