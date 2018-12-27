Friday, Dec. 28, 4:20 P.M.
As expected, today was very gloomy and gray. Light showers have been around, and will continue into the early evening tonight. Saturday will be breezy and cloudy. A few showers are likely Saturday morning out along the coast and in the higher elevations, otherwise a front will swing through tomorrow afternoon and bring steady rain tomorrow night.
It’ll be a quick moving front, so showers should dissipate by Sunday midday. Rest of Sunday will be dry, and then that will be the start of our quiet and dry weather pattern into the New Year.