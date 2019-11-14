Thursday, Nov. 14th, 3:45 P.M.
Today was a very pleasant day with highs in the mid and upper 50s and just high clouds across the region. Clouds will increase tonight and the rain showers shouldn’t arrive until midnight or after. Rain will move inland while many of us are sleeping, and there will be light showers around for the morning commute. Not all of tomorrow is rainy, showers should taper off in the early afternoon. So, the second half of Friday looks mainly dry, showers will linger out in the mountains during the afternoon.
We will be dry for all of Saturday, but a lot of clouds will stick around during the day. Sunday could be like last weekend, where its cool, cloudy, and drizzly. Steady rain should stay North of the Metro area Sunday. Clouds linger on Monday where we could see a brief shower or two, otherwise the wettest weather arrives on Tuesday. We dry out Wednesday and we should see a bit of off-shore flow by Thursday which means clear skies and some sunshine.
Still no big snow chances for the Cascades through the next ten days.