Thursday, Nov. 14th, 4:10 A.M.
Areas of fog again this morning, high thin clouds this afternoon with a high of 56 degrees. Increasing clouds tonight with showers by tomorrow morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon, high of 54. Partly sunny over the weekend with a couple of showers possible on Sunday, highs in the mid 50s. Showers and sun breaks for Monday, high of 55. Rainy on Tuesday, high of 53. Partly sunny next Wednesday, high of 56. Overnight lows for the next 7 days will be in the 40s.