Thursday, Jan. 31, 4:30 PM
Today ended up being beautiful and many of us hit temperatures well above average. Salem tied today's afternoon high temperature at 62 degrees.
Tomorrow will be much different, we'll be cloudier and are looking at frequent showers throughout the day. Highs tomorrow will be back close to the upper 40s.
The weather pattern shifts next week to a much cooler and wetter weather pattern and we still have the potential for snow, or at least some snow by early Monday morning. It's still a few days out, but snow levels will be around 1,000 feet. Right now we're looking at mixed showers early Monday morning. We will be fine tuning this forecast in the days to come so stick with the Fox 12 Weather Team.