Friday, Dec. 21, 4:00 P.M.
Happy Friday! It was a dry, but much cooler day across the metro area. High temps dropped about 10 degrees from our high temperatures yesterday, topping out in the mid 40s. It was nice to see the sunshine for a few hours too.
Overnight we will see partly cloudy skies and some of the outlying areas away from the city could freeze. Don’t be surprised if you see frost on your windshield. Saturday will bring us a dry start with more clouds. The rain will return sometime in the afternoon and stick around all the way through Monday morning.
Christmas Eve will be showery to start, but looks drier the second half of the day. Christmas Day will stay mainly dry.
I don’t see any major storms or deep freezes for at least the next 7-10 days.
MOUNTAIN SNOW
Snow will start picking up in the mountains tomorrow evening and we could see 12-24” from the pass level up to the resorts through Sunday. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day skiing will be great. Snow levels will stay low next week, right around pass level. So any additional snow we get should stick around for a while.