Tuesday, Dec. 10th, 4:10 A.M.
Off to a cloudy but rain-free start this morning with metro temperatures in the mid 30s to 40s. Rain should hold off until this afternoon, high of 47. Cloudy again tomorrow morning, with early temperatures in the low 40s, by the afternoon another system brings in more rain and a high of 50. Thursday will be rainy, breezy and mild with a high of 52 degrees. Friday through Monday will bring occasional showers and a few sun breaks, highs in the mid to upper 40s and lows going from the mid 40s to the mid 30s.