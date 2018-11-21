Wednesday, Nov. 21 4 A.M.
Today we will get a little appetizer of rain, otherwise cloudy and a cooler afternoon temperature of 47 degrees. East side still breezy with east winds at 15 gusts to 25 mph. Tonight we cool to 44, then on Thanksgiving we get a larger helping of rain than we've had for the last few weeks. No issues or problems, but the rainiest day of the week. Tomorrow's high will hit 52. Occasional showers continue Friday, high 50. Mostly dry and mostly cloudy for the weekend, highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Travel plans over the passes will likely bring snow down to pass level Thursday night/Friday morning and Friday night Saturday morning. Have traction devices ready to go.