Thursday, Dec. 12th, 4:15 P.M.
Moderate to heavy showers rolled into the Portland metro area today. We’ve seen about a quarter to a half inch of rainfall in the valley so far since midnight. It was mild too. High temps made it into the mid 50s around the metro area today. Scattered showers will continue tonight and into the first half of the day Friday.
Saturday brings a chance for a couple of showers, but Sunday should remain mainly dry. High temps will cool into the mid 40s. Most of next week looks dry, with no sign of snow or a freeze on the way.
Snow levels will continue to fall the next couple of days on the mountain, but we’re running out of moisture. 1-3” could fall Friday, with just a trace on Saturday (if anything at all). Today’s 12” at Timberline and 11” at Meadows were a welcome sight!